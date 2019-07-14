Calamp (CAMP) Position Has Lifted by Rice Hall James & Associates Llc; Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Decreased Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $12.61 Million as Market Value Rose

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 46,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,827 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.37 million, down from 190,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $290.94. About 1.57 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Calamp Corp (CAMP) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 74,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 872,797 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98M, up from 798,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Calamp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $390.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 465,445 shares traded or 10.84% up from the average. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has declined 35.38% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 26/04/2018 – CALAMP 4Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 29C; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: CalAmp May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 07/05/2018 – CalAmp Announces $30 Million Share Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – CalAmp, LoJack And Together For Safer Roads Celebrate World Safety Day On April 28; 03/05/2018 – CalAmp Named A Winning Company For 2020 Women On Boards Diversity Award; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in CalAmp; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Holding in CalAmp Published in Error; 22/04/2018 – DJ CalAmp Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAMP); 07/05/2018 – CALAMP REPORTS $30M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 22/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 24.25 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Com (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 99,286 shares to 649,699 shares, valued at $25.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 5,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

