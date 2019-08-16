Calamos Wealth Management Upped By $4.12 Million Its Agilent Technologies (A) Position; Magyar Bancorp (MGYR)’s Sentiment Is 1

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased Agilent Technologies Inc (A) stake by 392.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Calamos Wealth Management Llc acquired 51,481 shares as Agilent Technologies Inc (A)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Calamos Wealth Management Llc holds 64,604 shares with $5.19 million value, up from 13,123 last quarter. Agilent Technologies Inc now has $21.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 6.10% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $69.59. About 6.59 million shares traded or 138.07% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Adj EPS 65c; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO REQUIRED TO PROVIDE ROLLING FORECASTS FOR PRODUCT ON QUARTERLY BASIS; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES 2ND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 03/04/2018 – Agilent to Buy Remaining Piece of Lasergen for $105 Million; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Enables Complete Workflow Solutions Across Agilent’s Instrument Platforms; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ASSETS OF ULTRA SCIENTIFIC; 18/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Files Second Civil Action to Protect Intellectual Property; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC FOR $250 MLN IN CASH; 06/03/2018 Agilent Wins Security Innovation Award

Magyar Bancorp Inc (MGYR) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 2 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 2 cut down and sold their stakes in Magyar Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 707,592 shares, down from 710,197 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Magyar Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 0.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 23,437 shares to 19,440 valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) stake by 25,988 shares and now owns 149,148 shares. Ishares Short (CSJ) was reduced too.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Pivotal Software, Perspecta, and Agilent Technologies Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Agilent Technologies Rose as Much as 10.8% Today – Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q3 Earnings Preview For Agilent Technologies – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Agilent Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hahn Cap Limited Liability Company reported 433,913 shares stake. Macquarie Ltd invested in 0.01% or 106,320 shares. Farmers Merchants Inc reported 0% stake. Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership holds 2,761 shares. The Maryland-based Chevy Chase has invested 0.09% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). The Hong Kong-based Fosun has invested 0.05% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 233,015 shares. Kepos Capital Lp owns 32,222 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise Inc has 0.13% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 3.55 million shares. Oakbrook Invs holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 28,510 shares. The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.03% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 3,251 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 3,098 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.1% or 454,819 shares. Sol Capital Mgmt reported 4,061 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Agilent (NYSE:A), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agilent has $92 highest and $82 lowest target. $87.33’s average target is 25.49% above currents $69.59 stock price. Agilent had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of A in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Needham on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”.

The stock increased 3.89% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $12.11. About 456 shares traded. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (MGYR) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MGYR News: 10/04/2018 – Hungarian opposition daily Magyar Nemzet to shut down; 08/05/2018 – MAGYAR TELEKOM 1Q NET INCOME 8.1B FORINT, EST. 6.24B; 10/05/2018 – HUNGARY’S GOVERNMENT TO UNVEIL NEW ECONOMIC STIMULUS MEASURES SHORTLY -ECONOMY MINISTER VARGA TELLS DAILY MAGYAR IDOK; 28/03/2018 – MAGYAR TELEKOM CHANGES IN REMUNERATION POLICY; 16/04/2018 – MAGYAR TELEKOM ENTITLED TO HUF4.54B FROM MAKTEL DIVIDEND; 08/05/2018 – MAGYAR TELEKOM 1Q REV. 150B FORINT, EST. 147.74B; 24/04/2018 – MAGYAR TELEKOM NAMES TIBOR REKASI AS NEW CEO; 10/05/2018 – HUNGARY’S GOVERNMENT DOES NOT PLAN TO REVIEW OWNERSHIP OF 15 PCT STAKE IN LOCAL UNIT OF AUSTRIAN ERSTE GROUP BANK -VARGA TELLS MAGYAR IDOK; 08/05/2018 – MAGYAR TELEKOM SEES HUF 25/SHARE DIVIDEND FOR 2018 – EARNINGS STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – MAGYAR TELEKOM SAYS CEO TO LEAVE AS OF JULY 1

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $3,525 activity.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. for 539,833 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 714 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0% invested in the company for 98,588 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan Co has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 501 shares.