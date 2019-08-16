Calamos Wealth Management Trimmed Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; Rbf Capital Has Increased Its Invacare (IVC) Holding

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 14.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 17,954 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Calamos Wealth Management Llc holds 108,924 shares with $11.03M value, down from 126,878 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $336.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $105.2. About 13.13M shares traded or 14.42% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 09/04/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon names sales executive for hedge funds, ETFs, structured products; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO FILES FOR PRICING OF UP TO $2.25 BLN FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2029 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – NO IMMEDIATE DETAILS ON JPMORGAN ACCORD IN TEXAS PROBATE CASE; 26/04/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 105 FROM EUR 100; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds Erste, Exits Vivendi; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA APPOINST JPMORGAN CHASE AS MAIN DEALER FOR GOVT BONDS; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BRL COULD REACH 3.65/USD BY ELECTION: JPMORGAN; 23/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan Blockchain Head Says Focus Should Be On Privacy; 27/03/2018 – France to sell new 18-year euro zone linker bond by syndicate

Rbf Capital Llc increased Invacare Corp (IVC) stake by 119.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rbf Capital Llc acquired 102,502 shares as Invacare Corp (IVC)’s stock declined 24.96%. The Rbf Capital Llc holds 188,302 shares with $1.58 million value, up from 85,800 last quarter. Invacare Corp now has $151.90M valuation. The stock decreased 14.91% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 539,324 shares traded or 46.68% up from the average. Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) has declined 69.43% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IVC News: 07/05/2018 – Invacare 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 25/05/2018 – ELK CREEK PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 5.12 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN INVACARE CORP AS OF MAY 22, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Invacare 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corporation Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – INVACARE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 38C; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 Invacare at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corp Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Invacare Corporation to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 09/04/2018 – INVACARE – 2020 GOALS INCLUDE COMMITMENT TO ACHIEVE $100 MLN OF ANNUAL RUN-RATE EBITDA – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment is 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 13 investors sold IVC shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 37.87 million shares or 2.45% less from 38.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Limited owns 0.09% invested in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) for 171,619 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). North Run Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). Invesco has invested 0% in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 94,245 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 0% stake. Kennedy Capital Mngmt owns 539,991 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 63,728 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantbot Techs Lp reported 4,488 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) for 1.20M shares. 23,200 were accumulated by Spark Investment Ltd Co. Moreover, Adirondack Rech Mgmt has 0.64% invested in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). 51,098 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Meeder Asset Management owns 480 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc accumulated 0% or 20,089 shares.

Rbf Capital Llc decreased Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LL) stake by 35,091 shares to 44,909 valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 60,400 shares and now owns 119,600 shares. Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) was reduced too.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.82 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $140 highest and $116 lowest target. $130’s average target is 23.57% above currents $105.2 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, April 15. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $132 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bangor Fincl Bank accumulated 0.62% or 32,782 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.38% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Albert D Mason Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,082 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 47,881 shares. Amarillo State Bank invested in 26,914 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Mawer Investment Ltd accumulated 2.89% or 4.01M shares. 125,929 are owned by Rbo Lc. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp owns 34,480 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv stated it has 5,567 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1.04M shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Rmb Cap Lc reported 236,105 shares. Moreover, Teewinot Cap Advisers Ltd has 3.43% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Farr Miller And Washington Limited Co Dc has 340,503 shares for 2.94% of their portfolio. Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt Communication, a Maryland-based fund reported 113,200 shares.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased American International Group (NYSE:AIG) stake by 43,448 shares to 116,516 valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Colgate (NYSE:CL) stake by 43,403 shares and now owns 47,852 shares. Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) was raised too.

