Calamos Wealth Management Trimmed Its Holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by $4.80 Million; Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Increased Position in Broadridge Financial Solutio (BR) as Stock Rose

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutio (BR) by 22.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $131.31. About 82,062 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 69.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 46,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,051 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 66,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $113.65. About 956,448 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,000 shares to 24,500 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,200 shares, and cut its stake in Mettler (NYSE:MTD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth Inc owns 164 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Invest LP stated it has 7,542 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cibc Markets holds 0.02% or 32,232 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd has 0.08% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 7,375 shares. California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited reported 27,810 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 81 shares. Oregon-based Jensen Management has invested 1.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Natl Asset Management holds 6,874 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 4,033 shares. Blackrock reported 9.63 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Franklin Res Inc invested in 0% or 47,793 shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Martingale Asset Management Lp has invested 0.45% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Broadridge Financial Poised For Revenue Recovery, Raymond James Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” on March 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Broadridge Financial Solutions Climbed 13.9% in April – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Broadridge Adds New Private Market Data to its Distribution Insight Platform for Institutional Asset Managers – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Broadridge: Growth With A Sound Business Model – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL For: Jul 01 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarkston Capital Ltd Liability Co, a Michigan-based fund reported 527,907 shares. Pioneer Trust Bancorp N A Or owns 51,475 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen has 3.30 million shares. Sather Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 7,781 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt stated it has 1.67% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stephens Ar has 0.5% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 201,352 shares. Moreover, Headinvest Ltd Liability has 3.72% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 127,450 shares. Joel Isaacson & Com Limited Com reported 56,108 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Putnam Llc holds 0.71% or 2.91M shares in its portfolio. Hengehold Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 7.18% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 293,477 shares. Mckinley Limited Liability Company Delaware, Unknown-based fund reported 257,615 shares. Estabrook Mngmt reported 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moors Cabot Incorporated holds 1.63% or 238,266 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning reported 5,598 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Round Table Service Ltd Llc invested in 0.13% or 3,518 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A ‘Pretend’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G reaches for the sun in trademark application – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: KeyCorp, Procter & Gamble and Mohawk Industries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.68B for 26.80 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 7,359 shares to 14,812 shares, valued at $3.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etrade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 43,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,330 shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90 million. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77 million. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.93 million was made by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Coombe Gary A also sold $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, January 28.