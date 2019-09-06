Calamos Wealth Management Trimmed Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Position by $424,564; Share Value Rose; Pictet Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Equifax (EFX) Stake as Valuation Rose

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 63.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 3,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 2,102 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250,000, down from 5,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $131.55. About 1.39M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 75.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 173,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 57,246 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, down from 230,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $146.78. About 438,122 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 21/03/2018 – Equifax: Selander Makes Board 12 Directors; 16/05/2018 – Democrats on FTC vote no on consumer protection appointee; 22/03/2018 – Equifax Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR WILL ALSO BECOME A MEMBER OF EQUIFAX BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – Equifax: Begor Will Also Become a Member of Board; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Rev $865.7M; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 02/05/2018 – Equifax at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 16; 14/03/2018 – US authorities accuse former Equifax executive of insider trading; 19/03/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in San Francisco

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,023 shares to 18,077 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etrade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 43,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, up 5.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $521.54 million for 9.24 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.18% EPS growth.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expedia Is Expensive For Its Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Expedia Earnings: EXPE Stock Jumps on Q4 Beat – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Great Tech Blue Chip Buys – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expedia declares $0.34 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EXPE, EA – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney holds 0.09% or 12,151 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,309 shares. 159,761 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Moreover, Gotham Asset Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). D E Shaw Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 678,997 shares. River Road Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 0.35% or 130,711 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 13,712 shares. Fincl Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) invested in 0.37% or 6,593 shares. Palisade Capital Management Ltd Liability Com Nj owns 8,556 shares. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 833,521 shares. Guardian LP reported 0% stake. American Grp, a New York-based fund reported 68,088 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 0.04% or 19,900 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 40 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cryptocurrencies Rise Amid Reports of New Futures; Libra Back in Focus – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Atlanta-based franchise group reveals data breach at Moe’s Southwest Grill, two other brands – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Equifax Data-Driven Marketing Digital Customer Insights Now Available Through the Eyeota Audience Marketplace – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Elizabeth Warren calls on FTC to investigate Equifax settlement claims she believes â€˜misled’ consumers – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Think Amazon Will Save Rite Aid Stock? Think Again. – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 518,411 shares to 961,972 shares, valued at $51.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 38,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT).