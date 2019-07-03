Calamos Wealth Management Trimmed Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $4.48 Million as Stock Rose; Pentwater Capital Management LP Maintains Position in American Airls Group (AAL)

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 1237.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 247,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 267,439 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 2.72 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 80.4 PCT VS 79.2 PCT; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Sees 1Q Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Up Approximately 3.0% to 4.0% Year-Over-Year; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5-Adj EPS $6; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY CONVERSION TO HIGHER FARES MORE THAN 60%; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 26/04/2018 – LATAM STILL HOPES JVS WITH AA AND IAG APPROVED IN 1H18; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Rev $10.4B

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 54.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 23,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, down from 42,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 2.12M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Cap Management Lc holds 1,654 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has 1.98% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 30,323 shares. Private Wealth holds 3,590 shares. Michigan-based Chemical National Bank & Trust has invested 0.89% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 1,556 were reported by Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Sequoia Financial Advisors Lc holds 0.31% or 19,547 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 4,347 shares. 15,901 were reported by Horan Capital Limited Liability Corp. Boston Rech & holds 0.78% or 9,775 shares. Moreover, Wealth Architects Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 15,064 were accumulated by Maryland Cap Mgmt. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has 168,522 shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 1.00M shares. Novare Mngmt Lc reported 37,854 shares stake. Motco reported 1,987 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.16 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 45,646 shares to 66,234 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 51,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.09 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by KERR DEREK J, worth $138,820. 15,000 shares were bought by Isom Robert D Jr, worth $416,250. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $1.40 million was bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. 5,000 shares valued at $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.04% stake. Federated Investors Pa owns 4,836 shares. New Generation Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 0.85% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Rench Wealth Incorporated holds 7,911 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 33,584 are owned by World Asset Mngmt Inc. Captrust Financial Advisors has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 1,784 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 29,693 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 196,633 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Valley National Advisers has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Evanson Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.07% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Teewinot Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0.55% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 51,500 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Com holds 321,526 shares.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) by 60,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,000 shares, and cut its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).