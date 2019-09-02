Calamos Wealth Management Trimmed By $461,421 Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; 4 Analysts Bullish Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 34.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 2,763 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Calamos Wealth Management Llc holds 5,333 shares with $892,000 value, down from 8,096 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $111.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.99M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION

Among 8 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zoetis has $132 highest and $100 lowest target. $118.63’s average target is -6.16% below currents $126.42 stock price. Zoetis had 12 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, July 1. SunTrust maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) rating on Tuesday, August 13. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $13000 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. SunTrust initiated Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. The rating was initiated by UBS with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. Craig Hallum maintained it with “Buy” rating and $132 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ZTS in report on Tuesday, April 2 with “Outperform” rating. See Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $130.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $130.0000 Maintain

01/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $111.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy New Target: $132 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $120.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $101.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Gabelli Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $102 New Target: $112 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $100 Initiate

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 12.90% above currents $161.96 stock price. Union Pacific had 14 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $17000 target in Thursday, June 13 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $195 target in Thursday, April 4 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Monday, July 8. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $12800 target.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased Aptiv Plc stake by 33,205 shares to 40,219 valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 38,360 shares and now owns 294,802 shares. Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants reported 1.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Lc owns 424,122 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 0.11% or 2,188 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World invested in 121,202 shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt owns 0.07% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4,533 shares. The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Ltd Tn has invested 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 291,398 were accumulated by Cohen And Steers. 1.96 million were reported by Amer Century. Summit Finance Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Waverton Inv Ltd has 5.51% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 632,058 shares. Jabodon Pt holds 2.68% or 19,051 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 28,011 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co accumulated 527,208 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Sfmg Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 1,305 shares. 1,564 are held by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Com.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68B for 16.66 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $59.94 billion. It offers anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, such as fleas, ticks, and worms. It has a 44.67 P/E ratio. The firm also provides medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock; and other pharmaceutical products, including pain and sedation, oncology, antiemetic, allergy and dermatology, and reproductive products.

