Calamos Wealth Management Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Boosted as Share Value Rose; 3M Co (MMM) Share Price Declined While Wms Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake by $400,752

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 1,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,807 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, down from 23,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $174.02. About 1.48M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 85.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 3,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81M, up from 4,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1934.31. About 2.48 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – High stakes Amazon places its […]; 20/03/2018 – Apple is now the only company more valuable than Amazon; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building a smart home robot; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 03/04/2018 – AMAZON JAPAN REVIEWS SHIPPING COST RULES; EFFECTIVE TODAY; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos Says Company Has Topped 100 Million Prime Members; 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings; 09/05/2018 – TIBCO and Amazon Web Services Break Performance Record; 03/04/2018 – Office Chai: Amazon India Fires 60 Employees, More Layoffs Could Follow

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) by 25,988 shares to 149,148 shares, valued at $16.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,333 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. 16,065 shares were sold by Bauman James L, worth $3.22 million. Shares for $1.87M were sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 4,220 shares valued at $841,392 was sold by Bushman Julie L. Vale Michael G. also sold $1.77M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. Lindekugel Jon T had sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19 million on Thursday, February 7. $1.63 million worth of stock was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 21.33 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.