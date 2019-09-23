Calamos Wealth Management Raised Stake in Coca (KO) by $6.22 Million as Stock Price Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Johnson Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 314,460 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.10 million, down from 320,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 19.86 million shares traded or 84.62% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO SUPPORT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Pledges to Cut Methane Emissions 15% by 2020; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 345.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 124,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 160,431 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.17M, up from 36,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 19.35M shares traded or 61.86% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $741.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 21,224 shares to 99,208 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 15,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,386 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (ACWX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mgmt has 1.13% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 460,792 shares. Captrust Fincl has invested 0.24% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Co has 37,683 shares. Woodstock has 58,684 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 50,667 shares. Permit Capital Llc owns 1,175 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Coldstream Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.29% or 67,478 shares in its portfolio. Aristotle Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 9.34M shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 11,139 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Annex Advisory Svcs Llc reported 0.04% stake. Webster Bancorp N A holds 0.19% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 27,673 shares. Haverford Fincl Inc stated it has 1.87% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Roanoke Asset accumulated 1.53% or 66,436 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Commerce reported 700 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 14,222 shares to 469,166 shares, valued at $25.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets (VWO) by 20,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eos Management Ltd Partnership reported 15,260 shares. Bell Bancshares stated it has 43,038 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Saybrook Capital Nc has 1.24% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 38,440 shares. Gm Advisory Gp Inc stated it has 6,466 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt stated it has 1.62% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Perkins Coie Tru, Washington-based fund reported 8,751 shares. Palladium Lc owns 320,873 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Community Financial Services Group Inc Llc owns 8,166 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited reported 64,601 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Company Ltd Company holds 0.4% or 38,225 shares. Gibson Limited Com holds 3,449 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Mount Vernon Associates Md has invested 0.85% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 732,409 shares stake. Gam Ag has invested 0.33% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wedgewood Investors Incorporated Pa holds 21,719 shares or 2.38% of its portfolio.