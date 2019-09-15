Calamos Wealth Management Raised Its Fidelity National Info Serv (FIS) Stake; Advisory Services Network Trimmed Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 2,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 10,890 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17M, down from 13,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $182.19. About 1.70 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Fidelity National Info Serv (FIS) by 230.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 30,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 43,614 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, up from 13,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity National Info Serv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.88. About 2.90M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Tn holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,235 shares. Twin holds 0.48% or 34,400 shares. Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth Mgmt accumulated 2,650 shares. Stearns Financial Service owns 1,287 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs accumulated 5,861 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 14,388 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 170,222 are owned by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Asset Mngmt One Communication stated it has 0.16% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.01% or 2,540 shares. First Corp In reported 0.11% stake. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Com accumulated 3,050 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding reported 24,346 shares stake. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi accumulated 0.08% or 3,093 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 1,100 shares stake. New Hampshire-based Ledyard Bancorporation has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.50 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,011 shares to 17,460 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $741.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,735 shares to 1,010 shares, valued at $285,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 21,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,208 shares, and cut its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

