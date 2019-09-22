Calamos Wealth Management Raised Fidelity National Info Serv (FIS) Holding by $3.71 Million as Shares Rose; Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Lowered Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) by $1.18 Million

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 8,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 67,968 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.33 million, down from 76,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $140.88. About 4.21M shares traded or 106.71% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Fidelity National Info Serv (FIS) by 230.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 30,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 43,614 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 13,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity National Info Serv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.81. About 3.19 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details – PRNewswire” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PNC Financial Is A Great Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PNC Changes Prime Rate – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PNC Financial Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PNC plans to raise its dividend – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,490 shares to 98,157 shares, valued at $28.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 17,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 493,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.1% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.56% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Adage Prtn Group Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.33% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Court Place Limited Liability Company owns 20,664 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Corp invested 0.09% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). First Fin Commercial Bank holds 6,920 shares. 312,906 were accumulated by Aristotle Mngmt Limited Liability. Pure Fincl Advsrs invested in 0.1% or 4,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 670,238 shares. Gulf Intll State Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 110,525 shares stake. Tradewinds Management Limited invested in 0% or 45 shares. Arrowstreet Lp has 1.85 million shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York invested 1.81% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Security National Trust Com owns 2,677 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated holds 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 99 shares.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 12.49 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 118% – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FIS Named Category Leader in Chartis Report for Sell-Side Risk Management Technology – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:FIS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Startup adds batch of former Worldpay executives – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $741.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (ACWX) by 16,043 shares to 210,298 shares, valued at $9.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) by 15,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,042 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).