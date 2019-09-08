Calamos Wealth Management Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) Has Trimmed as Share Price Rose; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose, Fort Point Capital Partners Lowered by $362,388 Its Stake

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 3,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 5,390 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $546,000, down from 8,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.84 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – REMY COINTREAU RCOP.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 118 FROM EUR 113; 08/03/2018 – JPM’s Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equities – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – ROSTELECOM RTKM.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 59.50 ROUBLES FROM 52.50 ROUBLES; 04/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 11/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS IT PAID $300M TO BANCO SAFRA, $600M TO JPMORGAN; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Manufacturing PMI: Summary; 09/05/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.5 EUROS; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 22.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 8,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 30,892 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97 million, down from 39,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.14. About 2.28M shares traded or 23.03% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.57B for 11.63 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Limited Co holds 0.04% or 11,869 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Capital Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 31,386 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va reported 8,865 shares. Weatherstone Mgmt owns 4,162 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. B & T Cap Dba Alpha Cap holds 1.58% or 39,633 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.73M shares. Texas Cap National Bank Tx has invested 1.38% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Strategic Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,234 shares. Northeast Investment Mngmt invested in 211,967 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 18,807 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 1.89% or 247,355 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 0.71% stake. Jfs Wealth Lc has 0.15% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,720 shares. 30,620 were reported by Aspiriant Ltd Liability Com. Amp holds 0.84% or 1.47 million shares in its portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 85,807 shares to 88,307 shares, valued at $13.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,855 shares to 72,121 shares, valued at $12.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 43,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Oh reported 1,137 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System reported 157,792 shares stake. 327 were reported by Perkins Coie Trust. Stevens First Principles Investment reported 3.51% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cullen Capital Lc reported 390,365 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.38% or 4,638 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0.47% or 8.21M shares in its portfolio. Chemung Canal Tru reported 2,421 shares. Moreover, Jaffetilchin Prtn Limited Company has 0.27% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.14% or 50,121 shares. Northstar Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.24% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Nomura Asset Management accumulated 108,974 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Llc, a New York-based fund reported 10,450 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation New York holds 1,345 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 1,630 shares.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Utility Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra Energy to sell $1.5B of equity units – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why U.S. Renewable Energy Production Declined 1.1% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Trading At A 42% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.05B for 25.13 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.