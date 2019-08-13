Calamos Wealth Management Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Has Raised as Stock Value Declined; Clark Estates Cut Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $4.71 Million as Valuation Declined

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 88,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 345,561 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.64M, down from 434,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 5.34M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 4,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 27,510 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 22,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 1.46 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson’s WTX101 is in Phase 3 Development as a Novel Treatment for a Rare, Genetic, and Chronic Copper-Mediated Liver Disorder; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION WILL ACQUIRE WILSON THERAPEUTICS THROUGH A TENDER OFFER; 25/05/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Holders Accept Offer; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Offers SEK232 in Cash for Each Wilson Therapeutics Share; 11/04/2018 – Alexion’s Deal Discipline Sure Beats a Previous Disaster: Gadfly; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUES TO HAVE PATENT APPLICATIONS PENDING IN BRAZIL THAT WOULD PROVIDE ADDITIONAL PROTECTION TO SOLIRIS; 11/04/2018 – Alexion To Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION – 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ASSUMES UNFAVORABLE SOLIRIS REV IMPACT OF $90-$110 MLN FROM ALXN1210 & OTHER CLINICAL TRIAL RECRUITMENT VS PRIOR YR; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.86, REV VIEW $3.98 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – OFFER FOR WILSON THERAPEUTICS MADE THROUGH A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short (BSV) by 40,958 shares to 114,692 shares, valued at $9.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 17,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,924 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 0.55% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Adage Cap Gp Limited Liability holds 488,562 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 11,860 are held by Tealwood Asset Mngmt Inc. Vision Management owns 10,369 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking has invested 0.09% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Nomura Asset reported 37,805 shares stake. Ingalls And Snyder holds 26,693 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% or 15,978 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0.09% or 159,011 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Commercial Bank & Comm owns 0% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 50 shares. 35,421 were accumulated by Sio Management Limited Com. 353,835 are owned by California Employees Retirement Systems. Cim Invest Mangement Inc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 4,224 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) or 400 shares. Synovus Fincl owns 2,202 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 898,507 shares to 2.20 million shares, valued at $32.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.