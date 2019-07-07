Calamos Wealth Management Maintains Stake in Colgate (CL); Ceva (CEVA) Shareholder Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Cut Position

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 975.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 43,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,852 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 4,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $73.14. About 2.42 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 26.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 37,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 104,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $543.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.75. About 79,176 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 25.00% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 02/05/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS PRICES IPO AT CHF 27.50/SHR; 16/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CEVA HOLDINGS LLC ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 21/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS IPO WILL HELP TO WIDEN CUSTOMER BASE, CEO TO FUW; 30/05/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS CEVA, IMS WORLDWIDE ENTER ALLIANCE FOR FTZ USA; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Ceva Group Plc’s Cfr And Instrument Ratings For Upgrade; 26/04/2018 – Ceva Logistics: books oversubscribed; 20/04/2018 – CMA CGM SAYS BUYING AROUND 25 PCT OF CEVA LOGISTICS; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades CFR of CEVA Group to B1 From Caa2; 26/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS IPO : BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE OVERSUBSCRIBED ON THE FULL DEAL; 12/04/2018 – CEVA Wins CEM Editor’s Choice Award for Breakthrough CEVA-X1 IoT Processor

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 6,241 shares to 20,380 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 10,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,590 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,800 shares to 24,400 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

