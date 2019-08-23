Calamos Wealth Management Lowered Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $461,421; Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Lifted Halliburton Co. (HAL) Holding by $1.30 Million as Share Price Declined

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 82.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 44,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 99,106 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 54,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 3.56 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 34.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 2,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 5,333 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, down from 8,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 833,984 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holt Ltd Dba Holt Ptnrs Lp holds 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 1,200 shares. Williams Jones And Associate Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 19,155 shares. Palestra Cap Ltd reported 5.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 9,192 were accumulated by Quantum Management. Town Country Fincl Bank Dba First Bankers holds 6,351 shares. 1,260 were reported by Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Llc. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited holds 0.13% or 1,650 shares in its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Company Il invested in 96,321 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 6,338 shares. 15,000 are owned by Assets Investment Lc. Tompkins has 0.11% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hartline Investment Corporation accumulated 26,956 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth Mngmt holds 5,515 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Carnegie Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 71,755 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Atwood & Palmer has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorp Na (NASDAQ:ZION) by 51,572 shares to 129,406 shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 30,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Info Serv (NYSE:FIS).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.64 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “International Competition And Trade Uncertainty Weigh On US Rail Volumes For Grain – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7,185 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Ny holds 0.02% or 7,860 shares. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo stated it has 14,035 shares. Allstate invested 0.02% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Horan Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chilton Cap Management Llc stated it has 0.11% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 0.29% or 2.68 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company accumulated 0.03% or 143,714 shares. Condor Management has 20,634 shares. City Holding holds 1,180 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 737,825 shares. Eagle Advsrs stated it has 9,555 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 80,802 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential Public Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 4.73M shares.