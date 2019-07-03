Calamos Wealth Management Lowered Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Rose; Leonard Green Partners LP Has Boosted Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) as Market Valuation Rose

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $301.11. About 926,805 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 54.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 40,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,388 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, down from 73,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 4.30 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.47 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 7,381 shares to 77,414 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 20,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Communication Of Vermont reported 177,148 shares stake. Moreover, Rmb Mngmt has 0.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cleararc reported 1.07% stake. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 169,036 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical invested 1.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 166,725 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Shoker Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 1.85% or 17,886 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested in 36,875 shares. Dsc Advsrs LP stated it has 0.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fishman Jay A Limited Mi holds 0% or 152,225 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel owns 5,400 shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,926 shares. Sage Gp holds 0.03% or 1,598 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cullinan has 1.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Company invested in 21,072 shares or 0.28% of the stock.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

