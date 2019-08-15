Calamos Wealth Management Lowered Its General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $443,115 as Share Value Rose; As Walmart (WMT) Stock Value Rose, Moon Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Holding by $4.83 Million

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 49,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 33,904 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339,000, down from 83,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 84.46 million shares traded or 61.88% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 05/04/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS GE HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST AUDITOR KPMG; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive – Lending syndicate unveiled in GE Aussie refi; 18/04/2018 – GE Appliances Takes Up Residences at Louisville’s New Omni Development; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: MANUFACT. QUALITY ISSUES WERE SETBACK, NOW FIXED; 24/05/2018 – GE SHARES UP 2.7 PCT; CNBC, CITING SOURCES, REPORTS GE DOES NOT PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Aviall Will Distribute Components to Support Maintenance, Repair of GE T700 Engine Models; 18/04/2018 – CFM Intl deploying some 40 technicians to assist Southwest in engine inspections; 26/03/2018 – Retail Al Software Provider Fract Announces Partnership with Current, Powered by GE; 10/04/2018 – Uganda Awards Refinery Deal to GE After Earlier Contracts Dumped; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Sends Engine Fan Blades to GE for Further Inspection

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 49,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 128,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, up from 78,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $106.2. About 8.57 million shares traded or 46.64% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/03/2018 – NYFarmer: @TomDeppen @miller_peachy @wildwestleft No, Walmart can just source milk cheaper from a couple of mega farms; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Confirms Merger With Walmart’s Asda — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 02/04/2018 – Any such move by Walmart would shift the limelight onto the remaining health insurance companies as potential partners for larger retailers or other companies; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Got a Lot More Than $10 Billion From Its Asda Investment; 10/04/2018 – WALMART, POSTMATES IN PACT FOR ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY; 06/03/2018 – Walmart now makes and sells meal kits in stores, taking on competitors like Blue Apron and Amazon. Via @verge:; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – THIS YEAR’S PROXY MATERIALS SEEK SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTES ON 11 DIRECTOR NOMINEES, 2 COMPANY PROPOSALS AND 2 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS; 11/05/2018 – WALMART: FLIPKART DEAL HAS NO TERMINATION FEE; 23/04/2018 – POLL-Mexico’s Walmex expected to see 1st-qtr profit rise 11.5 pct

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why it Might Be Worthwhile to Consider Walmart Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart: Untapped Opportunity In Digital Advertising – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CNBC’s Option Guru Previews Walmart Trade Ahead Of Q2 Report – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “The S&P 500 needs to drop even further to cool investor mania, warns RBC – MarketWatch” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Fretlink Looks To Eliminate The Spot Market By Streamlining Digital Load Matching – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GE Aviation Keeps Confounding the Bears – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “2 Things General Electric Needs To Get Right – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Apple, GE And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 31 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Would IBM Stock Be Lifted by a Merger With GE? – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

