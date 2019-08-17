Calamos Wealth Management Lowered Its General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $443,115 as Market Valuation Rose; Nantahala Capital Management Has Increased Uniqure Nv (QURE) Stake

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 49,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 33,904 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339,000, down from 83,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.71B market cap company. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 247.52M shares traded or 308.63% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids, sources say [21:50 GMT21 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 18/04/2018 – GE Appliances Takes Up Residences at Louisville’s New Omni Development; 05/03/2018 – 67FT: GE Capital UK Funding: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 07/03/2018 – GE REPRESENTATIVE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 20/04/2018 – GE GE.N IN TALKS WITH POTENTIAL BUYERS OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS, INCLUDES JENBACHER AND WAUKESHA RECIPROCATING GAS ENGINES; 27/03/2018 – The jump comes a day after GE fell as far as $12.73 per share â€“ the lowest level since July 2009; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO Will Report Summary of Plan to Board in 2Q; 22/03/2018 – REG-GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING FRN Variable Rate Fix

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 418,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 1.52M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.59M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $56.9. About 443,315 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 09/04/2018 – $QURE +20%; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects IND Submission for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease in the Second Half of 2018; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – $159 MLN OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PRICING OF OFFERING; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Antibodies; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 01/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PROPOSED OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – UniQure 1Q EPS 59c

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirklands Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 400,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $703,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Party City Holdco Inc by 431,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.95M shares, and cut its stake in Carvana Co.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.59 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 118,423 shares to 161,487 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorp Na (NASDAQ:ZION).

