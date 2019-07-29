Calamos Wealth Management Lowered Coca (KO) Stake by $2.93 Million as Stock Value Declined; Baldwin Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in Nvidia (NVDA)

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 63.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 63,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,001 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 99,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $54.03. About 7.93M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 88.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,655 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 3,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $174.88. About 5.15M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Lc has 107,908 shares for 5.55% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 46,376 shares. City Holdg Company holds 0.03% or 650 shares. Allen Inv Ltd holds 1,451 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mgmt invested in 0.15% or 158,732 shares. Cypress Asset Tx has invested 0.08% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 5,000 shares. Moreover, Dubuque Bankshares And Trust Commerce has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 26 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 7,731 shares. Ftb Inc reported 4,632 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company has 128,201 shares. Liberty accumulated 1,997 shares. Texas-based Sfmg Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Pa reported 0.02% stake. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 395,000 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 33,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorp Na (NASDAQ:ZION).

