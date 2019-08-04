Calamos Wealth Management Lowered Coca (KO) Position by $2.93 Million; Market Value Rose; Lodestar Investment Counsel Increased Its Blackrock (BLK) Position by $371,490

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 63.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 63,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 36,001 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 99,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 11.85 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 870 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 24,912 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65 million, up from 24,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $448.22. About 519,345 shares traded or 5.94% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Rating To Vrdps Issued By Blackrock New Jersey Municipal Income Trust; 27/03/2018 – Market Fundamentals ‘Still Very Encouraging,’ Says BlackRock’s Turnill (Video); 09/03/2018 – Blackstone is Building BlackRock-Like Analytics Business (Video); 09/04/2018 – Fund industry defends bond ETFs to U.S. regulators; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 25/05/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Research Update; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Net Asset Value(s); 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Statement re Privacy Policy; 09/05/2018 – BlackRock is the world’s largest asset manager; 14/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS SEE BETTER PROSPECTS FOR SALES GROWTH IN U.S. THAN IN OTHER DEVELOPED MARKETS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.09% or 33,393 shares. 146,280 were accumulated by Gradient Limited Liability. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Lc has 0.03% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Canandaigua Fincl Bank And invested in 0.84% or 93,783 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 21,855 shares. Griffin Asset Management Inc owns 161,311 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Hourglass Ltd Liability Com stated it has 10,300 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Intact Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mcrae Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 4,677 shares. Opus Investment owns 121,000 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.23% stake. Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth Mgmt invested 1.55% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Jones Financial Cos Lllp has 15,845 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strategic Fincl Service accumulated 6,016 shares. Central Savings Bank Com reported 13,004 shares stake.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.36 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorp Na (NASDAQ:ZION) by 51,572 shares to 129,406 shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $935.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metropolitan Life (NYSE:MET) by 14,925 shares to 350,324 shares, valued at $14.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,563 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,631 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement System holds 0.19% or 22,883 shares in its portfolio. Blume Cap Management stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). The Colorado-based Cetera Advsr Ltd has invested 0.02% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,000 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs has invested 0.03% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). First Citizens Comml Bank And Trust Communications reported 897 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Fincl Corporation In stated it has 305 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 69,138 shares. National Bank & Trust holds 5,389 shares. Spinnaker Trust invested in 500 shares. Mackay Shields Llc reported 24,486 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.28% or 3,117 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc owns 15,235 shares.