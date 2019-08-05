Calamos Wealth Management Lowered By $424,564 Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake; SL Green Realty (SLG) Sentiment Is 0.9

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) stake by 63.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 3,598 shares as Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)’s stock rose 3.05%. The Calamos Wealth Management Llc holds 2,102 shares with $250,000 value, down from 5,700 last quarter. Expedia Group Inc now has $18.92B valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $129.17. About 2.43M shares traded or 41.68% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B

SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 129 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 144 reduced and sold their positions in SL Green Realty Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 78.55 million shares, down from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding SL Green Realty Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 118 Increased: 91 New Position: 38.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.68 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.32 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $539.11 million for 8.78 P/E if the $3.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.34% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Expedia has $185 highest and $14000 lowest target. $158’s average target is 22.32% above currents $129.17 stock price. Expedia had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight”. SunTrust maintained Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) rating on Friday, March 22. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $185 target. The stock of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Argus Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 3,611 shares. Twin Management invested in 0.11% or 18,750 shares. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 4,362 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 408,870 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Marco Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.46% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 20,667 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co reported 122 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 0.01% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 2,748 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corp owns 89,100 shares. Nordea Invest reported 36,712 shares stake. Kerrisdale Advisers holds 10,538 shares. Dubuque National Bank And Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 46 shares. Paloma Management Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 15,530 shares. Cypress Capital Gp owns 0.83% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 33,886 shares. Federated Pa invested in 0.11% or 367,201 shares. First Personal Ser accumulated 204 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) stake by 7,811 shares to 59,432 valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 3,467 shares and now owns 21,568 shares. Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 2.47% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. for 1.07 million shares. Presima Inc. owns 149,300 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Long Pond Capital Lp has 1.71% invested in the company for 546,211 shares. The Illinois-based Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has invested 1.19% in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 16,940 shares.

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $142.56M for 11.54 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% negative EPS growth.