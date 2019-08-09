Calamos Wealth Management Lifted Position in Nvidia (NVDA) as Valuation Declined; Btim Has Increased Oracle (ORCL) Holding

Btim Corp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 44,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.48 million, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.28. About 258,675 shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – ORACLE BOOSTS SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 16/04/2018 – Oracle Co-CEO Tells Trump Pentagon Cloud Plan Makes ‘No Sense’; 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 05/03/2018 FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- Light Clip for Oracle Retractor, sterile, Part Number: 03.809.925S Reaming Rods are intended; 01/05/2018 – Oracle’s Aconex Surpasses $200 Billion in Transportation Project Value Managed on Its Platform; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Achieves $2 Billion in Energy Cost Savings for Utilities’ Customers; 16/05/2018 – ORACLE – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY DATASCIENCE.COM, WHOSE PLATFORM CENTRALIZES DATA SCIENCE TOOLS, PROJECTS, INFRASTRUCTURE IN FULLY-GOVERNED WORKSPACE; 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 3,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 18,077 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 15,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $155.47. About 752,689 shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.15% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Baxter Bros Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,981 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation has invested 0.66% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). North Star Invest Corporation holds 0.14% or 22,693 shares in its portfolio. Smithbridge Asset Inc De reported 64,515 shares. 139,115 are owned by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Heartland stated it has 205,372 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.40M shares. Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability Company reported 58,764 shares stake. Td Asset reported 0.29% stake. Schnieders Capital Management Ltd owns 13,869 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. 842,456 are held by Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 18,848 shares. 3.76M are held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 79,349 shares to 697,737 shares, valued at $49.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 604,691 shares, and cut its stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Com invested in 259,285 shares. 2,068 are held by Two Sigma Securities Ltd. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.33% stake. Shine Inv Advisory Ser stated it has 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 175,489 are owned by Mackay Shields Limited Com. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 1,148 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has 0.1% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Somerville Kurt F reported 5,520 shares. Gruss & Communications reported 1,500 shares stake. Connecticut-based Northeast Consultants has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Prudential reported 558,303 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs has invested 0.52% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Symphony Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 2,571 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Lvw Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,653 shares.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,817 shares to 57,594 shares, valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 23,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,440 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).