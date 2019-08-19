Calamos Wealth Management Lifted Its Holding in Agilent Technologies (A) by $4.12 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Stock Price Declined, Holder Polar Securities Trimmed Position

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 392.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 51,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 64,604 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, up from 13,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $71.65. About 1.13 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 03/04/2018 – Agilent to Buy Remaining Piece of Lasergen for $105 Million; 02/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Adj EPS 65c; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q EPS 63c; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC FOR $250 MLN IN CASH; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT REPORTS DEPARTURE OF PATRICK KALTENBACH; 22/04/2018 – DJ Agilent Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (A); 04/05/2018 – FTC: 20181048: Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Lasergen, Inc; 03/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Lasergen, Inc

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) by 33.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 119,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 241,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, down from 360,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Lifetime Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.87. About 10,550 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 26.72% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 46,158 shares to 20,051 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 40,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,388 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,306 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.03% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 15,105 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Com holds 0.03% or 12,645 shares. Mirae Asset Company Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 21,908 shares. 309,839 are held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Laffer Invs invested in 0% or 33,784 shares. 104,000 are owned by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Artisan Partners Lp accumulated 5.86M shares or 0.93% of the stock. Synovus invested in 6,862 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,571 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 403 shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd has 0.11% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 31,792 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0.72% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 1 investors sold LCUT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 9.19 million shares or 3.04% less from 9.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mill Road Cap Management Llc holds 1.63 million shares or 20.12% of its portfolio. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 22,791 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 123,443 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Group Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 1,907 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Ameriprise Fincl, Minnesota-based fund reported 250,304 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Ptnrs stated it has 241,100 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Co (Trc) reported 1,391 shares. 3,660 are owned by Barclays Plc. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Charles Schwab Inv holds 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) or 30,133 shares. Bridgeway Management accumulated 174,599 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.15 million activity.