Calamos Wealth Management Increases Stake in Etrade Financial (ETFC); As Aflac (AFL) Valuation Rose, Berkshire Asset Management Has Lowered by $477,700 Its Position

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac (AFL) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,618 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 18,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 4.36 million shares traded or 47.47% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL)

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Etrade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 204.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 43,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,330 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 21,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Etrade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 1.71M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 27,112 shares to 212,924 shares, valued at $9.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Midcap (IJH).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Lloyd Karole, worth $99,659. Koide Masatoshi had sold 27,120 shares worth $1.29 million on Monday, February 4.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 63,591 shares to 36,001 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 23,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,440 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.10 million activity. Curcio Michael John sold 21,928 shares worth $1.04 million. On Wednesday, January 30 Chersi Robert J bought $101,734 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 2,200 shares.

