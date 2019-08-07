Calamos Wealth Management Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR); Capwealth Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake in Williams Cos Del Com (WMB) by $321,888 as Valuation Declined

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 7,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 77,414 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30M, up from 70,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.55. About 3.25M shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del Com (WMB) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 11,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 574,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49M, up from 562,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.66. About 8.25M shares traded or 11.50% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Butensky Cohen Security reported 34,217 shares. Everett Harris Company Ca holds 30,225 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.14% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 20,270 shares. Private Asset Management stated it has 109,354 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Grandfield Dodd Llc reported 14,323 shares. Douglass Winthrop Lc accumulated 0.03% or 9,605 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department reported 1,100 shares. Compton Capital Incorporated Ri invested in 13,309 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 9,874 were reported by Atria Limited Liability Corporation. Forbes J M Ltd Liability Partnership owns 160,146 shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.66% stake. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19,319 shares. Ameriprise Fincl, Minnesota-based fund reported 6.57 million shares.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Companies That Could Profit From the Grocery Delivery Trend – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Emerson buys Canadian software and automation businesses – St. Louis Business Journal” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson’s underlying order growth below company guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 17,954 shares to 108,924 shares, valued at $11.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 46,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,051 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Take Note, Williams’ Financials Are Improving – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Supplement Your Social Security Income – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Williams slides to seven-month low as Bernstein downgrades – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Williams Companies – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Pipeline Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cushing Asset Mngmt LP holds 6.18M shares or 6.02% of its portfolio. Walnut Private Equity Partners Lc stated it has 217,552 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt reported 1.9% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cap Advsr Ok holds 0.67% or 219,293 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Llc holds 0.03% or 102,863 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 125,273 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 12,294 shares. 19,655 were accumulated by Sigma Planning Corp. Conning stated it has 228,274 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 69,928 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsr Limited Partnership holds 20.35 million shares or 8.34% of its portfolio. Augustine Asset Mgmt Inc reported 11,915 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Scotia Cap has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). New York-based Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).