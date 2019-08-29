Calamos Wealth Management Holds Position in Facebook (FB); As Vermilion Energy (VET) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Its Stake

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 2,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 72,121 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.02M, up from 69,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $181.76. About 9.39M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Finance Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 29/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – BUILT POLLING TRACKER FOR EVERY KEY STATE, PROVIDED DASHBOARDS FOR 2016 CAMPAIGN, INCLUDING GROUP THAT PLANNED CANDIDATE’S TRAVEL AGENDA; 01/05/2018 – Facebook threatens to upend online dating market; 21/03/2018 – UK PM May’s party was approached by Cambridge Analytica, but no work undertaken – spokesman; 22/03/2018 – EU plans tougher consumer laws for Facebook, Gmail; 04/05/2018 – Sarah Frier: At Facebook, there’s internal momentum to pursue an ad-free subscription based option, sources say. The company; 22/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer determines the causes of the sell-off, zooming in on scandals at Facebook and Uber; 03/04/2018 – Facebook probe tests regulator’s ability to rein in Silicon Valley; 01/05/2018 – Facebook To Let Users Clear All History — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – At Facebook Hearing, Senators Signal Interest in More Tech Regulation

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 12,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The institutional investor held 38,204 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 50,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 5.81% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $14.74. About 2.02M shares traded or 232.60% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – ON DEAL CLOSING, ALSO INTEND TO ELIMINATE 2% DISCOUNT REGARDING DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN, BEGINNING WITH JUNE 2018 DIVIDEND; 27/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY TO BUY SPARTAN ENERGY,IMPLIED VALUE ~C$1.4B; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Cnty CUSD 7, IL A+ GO Rtg On Watch Neg; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ACQUISITION IS ACCRETIVE ON A FULLY-DILUTED PER SHARE BASIS FOR ALL PERTINENT METRICS; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF SPARTAN ENERGY CORP. AND CREDIT FACILITY EXTENSION AND INCREASE; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO QUARTERLY FFO SHR C$1.29; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Credit Facility Extended to May 31, 2022; 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q EPS C$0.21; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY: VALUE INCL. NET DEBT ASSUMPTION,COST PAYMENTS

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 34,622 shares to 161,748 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 8,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 529,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

More notable recent Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Short on Retirement Savings? Here Are 3 Solutions – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces $0.23 CDN Cash Dividend for September 16, 2019 Payment Date – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Vermilion Energy Inc. Confirms Second Quarter 2019 Release Date and Conference Call and Webcast Details – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Vermilion Energy, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vermillion Energy 2019 NAV – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) admits conversations were recorded but says it will no longer do so – Live Trading News” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: The Only Social Network Pure-Play Left – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have axed around 1,000 accounts to stop the spread of misinformation amid the Hong Kong protests – Live Trading News” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: 3 Reasons To Buy At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kessler Investment Gru Lc owns 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8 shares. Buckingham Inc owns 33,889 shares. Lakeview Cap Ltd Com owns 5,032 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Trb LP accumulated 0.3% or 6,000 shares. The Wisconsin-based Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Wi has invested 0.67% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sterneck Limited Liability Corp holds 2.62% or 17,954 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 361 shares. Endowment Limited Partnership, a North Carolina-based fund reported 58,970 shares. Montrusco Bolton invested in 148,240 shares or 1.8% of the stock. Horizon Limited accumulated 10,660 shares. Fosun Interest has 23,887 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Country Trust Bancorporation stated it has 1.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 10 holds 0.07% or 1,938 shares. Teewinot Advisers Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 245,901 shares. 15,492 are held by Northstar Grp Inc.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 10,353 shares to 3,590 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 69,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,333 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ).