Calamos Wealth Management Holding in Walmart (WMT) Has Raised by $433,687 as Share Value Rose; As Nv5 Global (NVEE) Share Value Rose, Holder S Squared Technology Boosted Position

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 4,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 68,690 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, up from 64,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $115.6. About 1.55M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/03/2018 – WALMART EXEC SPEAKS AT SHOPTALK CONFERENCE IN LAS VEGAS; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Sued By Former Executive Alleging Unlawful Conduct In E-commerce: Reports — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY SHR $0.72; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.14; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $122.7 BLN, UP 4.4 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart pulls Cosmopolitan magazine from checkouts- Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy; 29/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART INTERNATIONAL NET SALES $30,260 MLN VS $27,097 MLN

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $793.87M market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $62.87. About 17,636 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47; 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 159,126 shares. Warren Averett Asset Limited Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ohio-based James Rech has invested 2.17% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Rice Hall James & Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 5,250 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 2.21 million shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 21,879 shares. American Natl Registered Investment Advisor reported 14,285 shares. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 461,898 shares. Greenwood Gearhart accumulated 79,375 shares or 2.27% of the stock. The Tennessee-based Patten has invested 0.16% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). National Bank Of The West holds 0.09% or 8,093 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,570 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Leuthold Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.35% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 102,621 shares. Massachusetts-based Westfield Capital LP has invested 0.07% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short (BSV) by 40,958 shares to 114,692 shares, valued at $9.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 23,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,440 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Corporation holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6,763 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. Moreover, Lyon Street Capital Limited Company has 3.39% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Aqr Mngmt owns 7,008 shares. Bbt Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,626 shares or 0.34% of the stock. United Cap Financial Advisers Llc reported 10,029 shares. Lapides Asset Management Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 5,500 shares. 1,786 are owned by Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Co. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 22,861 shares. Woodstock Corp reported 49,908 shares stake. 81 are owned by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 6,558 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability owns 0.09% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 464,723 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Port Associate Ltd has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 526,559 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

