Calamos Wealth Management Holding in Fidelity National Info Serv (FIS) Boosted by $408,269 as Share Price Rose; Artemis Investment Management Llp Decreased Xilinx (XLNX) Stake by $54.42 Million

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Fidelity National Info Serv (FIS) by 37.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 3,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 13,207 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 9,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity National Info Serv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $138.31. About 5.67 million shares traded or 21.65% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 36.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 431,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 767,457 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.37 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $105.46. About 2.59M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 169,159 shares to 3.28 million shares, valued at $86.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 26,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year's $0.87 per share.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45M for 28.05 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

