Calamos Wealth Management Holding in Facebook (FB) Boosted by $473,930 as Stock Rose; Main Street Capital (MAIN) Share Price Rose While Usca Ria Trimmed Position by $415,732

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 11,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.36% . The institutional investor held 278,893 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.38M, down from 290,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.27. About 321,191 shares traded or 34.65% up from the average. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $37.0M; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE MINORITY RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET FUNDED $24.3M FOR RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 13/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty Communities Selected to Manage Mainstreet at Conyers; 05/04/2018 – BANKER’S TOOLBOX ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LOAN LOSS RESERVE POWERHOUSE, MAINSTREET TECHNOLOGIES; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Main Street Capital Otlk To Stbl, Afrms ‘BBB’ Rtg; 30/05/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO, CO-INVESTOR PROVIDING NEXREV UNDRAWN CREDIT FACILITY TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH INITIATIVES, WORKING CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE OF $23.67 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 2,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 72,121 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.02M, up from 69,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $544.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $190.9. About 12.87M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/05/2018 – Financial Post: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service; 26/03/2018 – EU presses Facebook on sharing of user data – letter; 10/05/2018 – Watching Baseball on Facebook Requires Patience — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Marketing Executive Says Users Generally Haven’t Changed Privacy Settings Amid Recent Concerns; 07/03/2018 – Sri Lanka blocks social media networks to stop sectarian violence; 27/04/2018 – Facebook Introduces New Tools to Make Fundraisers Even More lmpactful; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK GOT 0-499 U.S. NSLS TOTAL REQUESTS JAN.-JUNE 2017; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Small Courtesy for Zuckerberg as Hearing Begins?; 20/04/2018 – GERMAN CONSERVATIVE LAWMAKER JARZOMBEK SAYS HAMBURG DATA PROTECTION OFFICER HAS OPENED LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AGAINST FACEBOOK; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Egypt’s top religious leader issues fatwa against buying Facebook `likes’

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $39.78 million for 17.17 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

