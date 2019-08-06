Calamos Wealth Management Holding In Etrade Financial (ETFC) Was Has Increased; As Kohls (KSS) Stock Declined, Holder Quantum Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 78.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 5,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 12,844 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $883,000, up from 7,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 3.63M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – LEAD DIRECTOR POSITION WILL REMAIN VACANT SO LONG AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR SERVES AS CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SEES COMP HEADWIND IN 3Q, 4Q; 13/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $72 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Partners With Popsugar For Millennial Apparel Collection — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2014-C23; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – KOHL’S CLOUD MIGRATION INCLUDES ASPECTS OF E-COMMERCE, MOBILE AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Julius Baer’s David Kohl Says Europe Is Becoming ‘More and More Healthy’ (Video)

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Etrade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 204.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 43,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 64,330 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 21,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Etrade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.25% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 3.54 million shares traded or 42.24% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 271 shares to 842 shares, valued at $988,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,227 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Since February 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. Curcio Michael John had sold 21,928 shares worth $1.04M on Saturday, February 9.

