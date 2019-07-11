Calamos Wealth Management Has Upped Its Colgate (CL) Position by $2.95 Million; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Lowered Apple (AAPL) Position by $2.62 Million

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 975.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 43,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,852 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 4,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $73.29. About 600,156 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 13,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,854 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60 million, down from 90,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $918.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $204.11. About 6.37M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Apple Music boss Jimmy Iovine says streaming services need to diversify to stay alive; 13/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing Gmbh & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 01/05/2018 – APPLE REPORTS NEW $100B BUYBACK PROGRAM, BOOSTS DIVIDEND BY 16%; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion to US could be a big boost for investors #GlobalCFOCouncil; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES TOOL TO LET MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHARE AN IPAD; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS MAJOR CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS DEEMPHASISING CURRENT GENERATION OF ITS PRODUCTS IN FAVOUR OF NEXT GENERATION; 29/05/2018 – Apple has reportedly decided next year’s new iPhones will all use high-end screens; 21/03/2018 – Apple: BlueFin Slashes iPhone Estimates for 2018; ‘Challenging’ Environment — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS IT IS ‘COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PEOPLE’S PRIVACY’ AND WILL BLUR FACES AND LICENSE PLATES BEFORE PUBLISHING IMAGES CAPTURED BY DRONES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Johns Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Florida-based fund reported 20,199 shares. Somerset Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 1.71% stake. Frontier Inv Management reported 348,778 shares stake. 672,007 were reported by Sq Advsrs Lc. Fenimore Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 4,547 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd stated it has 2.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fort Lp has 11,408 shares. 86,922 were accumulated by Goelzer Inv Mngmt Incorporated. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd reported 229,803 shares. Verity Asset Mngmt holds 1.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 4,838 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability invested 2.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harvest Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.31% or 5,148 shares. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd holds 4.04% or 30,428 shares in its portfolio. Neumann Mgmt Limited Liability reported 25,729 shares stake. Mngmt Va accumulated 1,310 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.54 billion for 24.07 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jony Ive To Leave Apple, Start Own Creative Business – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “After Hitting 3000 For First Time, Market Mulls Delta Results, More Powell – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: S&P 3000 – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Google-Dish vs. T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10,626 shares to 189,246 shares, valued at $44.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 137,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 902,000 shares to 658,000 shares, valued at $931,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 63,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,001 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.