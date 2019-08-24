Calamos Wealth Management Has Upped Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position; Seizert Capital Partners Trimmed F5 Networks Com (FFIV) Holding by $828,984

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc Com (FFIV) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 5,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 207,579 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.58 million, down from 212,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $124.39. About 435,500 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 85.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 3,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81 million, up from 4,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many; 16/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Is New FAANG Punching Bag as Trump Reportedly Takes Aim (Video); 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 26/04/2018 – Boston Metro: Amazon, NFL reach $130 million streaming deal for Thursday night games; 02/04/2018 – Orion Health Group: Migrating Population Health Suite to the Cloud With Five Customers Live on Amazon Web Service; 26/04/2018 – NFL extends Amazon streaming deal for Thursday Night Football; 05/04/2018 – Home Furn News: Reports: Amazon, Walmart Courting Leading Indian E-Tailer; 14/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon to open cashierless stores in Chicago, San Francisco

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Royal London Asset Management has 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 25,487 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company reported 0% stake. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Liability holds 1.1% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 7,321 shares. Hightower Ltd owns 1,833 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 17,600 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ameritas Prtn Inc owns 1,073 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Ltd Ltd Llc reported 275 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Mackenzie Fin Corp accumulated 88,981 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Ci Invs has 18,748 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 9,039 are held by Da Davidson. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 0.01% or 57,912 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “F5 Networks (FFIV) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can F5 Networks, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FFIV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “F5 Networks (FFIV) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/24/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.20 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $132.26 million for 14.14 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc Cl A (NYSE:MSM) by 10,339 shares to 35,388 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 33,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO).

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 35,223 shares to 16,899 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,333 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH).