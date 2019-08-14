Calamos Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stock Price Declined, Holder Windacre Partnership Has Lowered Stake

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 31.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 804,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.45 million, down from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $99.27. About 521,203 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST)

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 69.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 46,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 20,051 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 66,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.25. About 6.60 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Investment owns 1,860 shares. Charles Schwab Inv holds 332,502 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Pathstone Family Office Limited Com invested in 19 shares or 0% of the stock. S Muoio & Ltd Llc has invested 3.06% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Leuthold Lc stated it has 41,993 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Virtu Finance Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 2,951 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 8,870 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru has 1.01 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Lc accumulated 42,900 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Moreover, Mesirow Invest Mngmt has 1.58% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 94,293 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 29,289 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability owns 1,100 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md owns 236,117 shares. State Bank Of America De has 489,658 shares.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,467 shares to 21,568 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Info Serv (NYSE:FIS) by 3,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).