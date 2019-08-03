Calamos Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) as Stock Value Rose; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Valuation Rose, Capstone Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.60 Million

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 74.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 10,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 3,590 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 13,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $361.91. About 821,323 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 21/03/2018 – Northstar Electronics, Inc.’s (NEIK) Progress Update; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Lockheed Martin Provides Commonwealth of Australia with Space Situational Awareness System Apr 17, 2018; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. Marines say new CH-53K helicopter programme on track; 15/03/2018 – Rep. Soto: Rep. Soto Congratulates Lockheed Martin Corp. on $3.5 billion Army Contract; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Scores Again in U.S. Air Force B-1B Flight; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin beats profit estimate, raises 2018 forecast; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Awarded Contract to Train Special Operations Airmen; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL SOON MAKE IT EASIER TO EXPORT U.S.-MADE ARMED DRONES TO DOZENS MORE COUNTRIES; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE BUSINESS DIVISION WAS INCLUDED IN LOCKHEED MARTIN’S WINNING TEAM THAT WAS AWARDED A 7-YEAR, $3.53 BLN CONTRACT; 21/04/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus ready for compromises on new fighter jet project – Welt am Sonntag

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 72.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 14,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 5,426 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $606,000, down from 19,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 3.51 million shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Milliken, CO GO Rtgs To ‘AA-‘; New Debt Rated ‘AA-‘; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 38,360 shares to 294,802 shares, valued at $8.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 16,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. Evans Michele A sold 7,690 shares worth $2.30M. Shares for $2.00M were sold by Ambrose Richard F on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 18.17 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 207,300 shares to 466,700 shares, valued at $12.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Stl Corp New (Put) (NYSE:X) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 14.22 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

