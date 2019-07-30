Calamos Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Holding; Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Sentiment Is 0.9

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) stake by 63.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 3,598 shares as Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)’s stock declined 6.53%. The Calamos Wealth Management Llc holds 2,102 shares with $250,000 value, down from 5,700 last quarter. Expedia Group Inc now has $20.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $138.71. About 2.05M shares traded or 20.73% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.68 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.32 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $550.66 million for 9.42 P/E if the $3.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.34% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 994,344 shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) has risen 11.09% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING REVERSES 9.3% LOSS, GAINS AS MUCH AS 2.1%; 22/05/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S CEO: PRIVATE LABEL WILL CONTINUE TO GET MORE SPACE; 06/03/2018 Fortune: A 20-Year-Old Is Now Suing Walmart and Dick’s Over Their Age-Based Gun Sale Restrictions; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING SAYS IN 2018, EXPECT EXPANSION OF PRIVATE BRANDS TO HELP RESULT IN LESS MARGIN PRESSURE THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED; 25/04/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Multi-Year Partnership Between GameChanger And The National Federation Of State High School Associations; 05/04/2018 – BLK: BlackRock not featuring Walmart, Dick’s in some funds over; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY Consolidated Same Store Sales Flat to Low Single-Digit Decline; 09/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Dick’s will destroy assault-style guns it yanked off shelves

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company has market cap of $3.43 billion. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear products and accessories. It has a 11.41 P/E ratio. The firm also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.