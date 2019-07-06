Calamos Wealth Management Has Trimmed General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $443,115; Stock Price Rose; Transdigm Group (TDG) Holder Eulav Asset Management Has Upped Position by $1.30 Million

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,700 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.65M, up from 58,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $497.08. About 135,069 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY WARBURG PINCUS’S EXTANT FOR ABOUT $525M; 17/05/2018 – TransDigm Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm Expects to Finance Deal Primarily Through Cash on Hand and Existing Availability Under Revolving Credit Facility; 25/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Tightens 35 Bps; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Names Operating Chief as Next CEO; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 1.7% Position in TransDigm; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein As President And CEO And W. Nicholas Howley As Executive Chairman, Appointment Of New Board Members; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M SR SUB NOTES

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 49,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,904 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339,000, down from 83,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 26.36M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 30/05/2018 – WANMA TECHNOLOGY 300698.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GE.N MEDICAL UNIT IN CHINA ON BREAST CANCER SCREENING SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Russia’s drive to replace Western power technology hits snag; 22/05/2018 – G.E. Spins Off Rail Unit in $11 Billion Deal as Part of Slimming Strategy; 10/04/2018 – KP ENERGY LTD KPEN.BO – TIED UP WITH GE RENEWABLES INDIA FOR DEVELOPING WIND POWER PROJECT OF 300 MW AT GUJARAT; 20/04/2018 – GE sets aside $1.5 billion for investigation settlement after talks with the Justice Department; 06/03/2018 – 5 Companies Reshaping The Oil Industry; 16/05/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDERS W/ SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY; 23/03/2018 – American Airlines: ‘No final decisions have been made’ on jet order; 24/05/2018 – GE SHARES UP 2.7 PCT; CNBC, CITING SOURCES, REPORTS GE DOES NOT PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND; 22/05/2018 – @JJshout JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 23,427 shares to 126,088 shares, valued at $10.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 7,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 0.06% stake. Adirondack Com stated it has 37,145 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Price Michael F invested 0.25% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 49,662 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0.14% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Midwest Bancorp Tru Division stated it has 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 71,945 shares. The New York-based Overbrook Mngmt has invested 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Continental Advisors Limited Co accumulated 417,029 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 35,476 shares. Moreover, Zuckerman Invest Gp Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 10,665 shares. 19,625 are owned by Lmr Ptnrs Llp. Dnb Asset As, Norway-based fund reported 1.69 million shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.17% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 942,155 shares. 28,064 were accumulated by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.88 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 insider sales for $10.97 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider Graff Michael sold $77,234. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $8.55 million was made by Henderson Robert S on Monday, February 11.