Calamos Wealth Management Has Trimmed By $4.30 Million Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake; Last Week boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Analysts

Among 8 analysts covering Boohoo.com Plc (LON:BOO), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boohoo.com Plc had 34 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, January 29, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 15 report. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 15. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Underperform” on Friday, February 1. Citigroup maintained the shares of BOO in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral” rating. HSBC maintained boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) rating on Friday, April 26. HSBC has “Buy” rating and GBX 280 target. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, January 16. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 195 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. HSBC maintained boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) on Friday, June 14 with “Buy” rating. See boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) latest ratings:

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 67.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 35,223 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Calamos Wealth Management Llc holds 16,899 shares with $2.07M value, down from 52,122 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $188.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $134.35. About 3.94M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry

The stock decreased 0.19% or GBX 0.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 207.6. About 1.02 million shares traded. boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

boohoo.com plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of 2.47 billion GBP. The firm designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It has a 64.88 P/E ratio. It offers its products for men, women, and children.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wheatland Advisors, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,874 shares. Modera Wealth Limited Liability has 14,272 shares. Valicenti Advisory Services invested 1.9% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Davis R M has invested 1.58% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.35% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mai Cap accumulated 112,877 shares. Boston Advsr Llc has invested 0.55% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 2,165 were reported by Fosun Intll Limited. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 0.23% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 8,843 shares. Economic Planning Gp Adv accumulated 2,813 shares. Laffer Invs reported 5,646 shares. Front Barnett Ltd Liability Com reported 123,224 shares or 2.43% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Markets owns 0.41% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 721,838 shares. At Bank & Trust invested in 0.14% or 9,104 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Company owns 24,546 shares.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 2,855 shares to 72,121 valued at $12.02 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 5,360 shares and now owns 97,944 shares. Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $125.67’s average target is -6.46% below currents $134.35 stock price. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, February 19 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, February 19. Macquarie Research maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Thursday, April 18 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Tuesday, February 19.

