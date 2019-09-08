Calamos Wealth Management Has Raised Position in Etrade Financial (ETFC) by $1.99 Million as Market Value Declined; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Trimmed Its Position in Oracle (ORCL) as Valuation Rose

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 194,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 3.43 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.94M, down from 3.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 11.64M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 24/05/2018 – CherryRoad Technologies Public Sector Assessment (CPSA) Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 13/04/2018 – TCS recognized as `Best in Class’ in Oracle SaaS Implementation Services in Europe by PAC; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Etrade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 204.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 43,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 64,330 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 21,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Etrade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.01 billion market cap company. It closed at $42.92 lastly. It is down 18.62% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,027 shares. Maverick Cap holds 0.08% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 137,220 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership owns 0.53% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 161,218 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs has 0% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Skylands Cap Ltd Liability reported 90,300 shares stake. Amp Investors Ltd stated it has 101,701 shares. Washington Trust Bancorporation holds 0.34% or 45,910 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory stated it has 35,452 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 5,187 are held by Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership. Argent Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.64% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Cibc Asset Inc stated it has 23,763 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Synovus Fincl Corp stated it has 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc holds 12,683 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.2% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 145,623 shares.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16,137 shares to 6,539 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 63,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,001 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 13,570 shares to 1.79M shares, valued at $105.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Life Fncl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 1.37 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.46 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.