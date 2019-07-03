Calamos Wealth Management Has Raised Its Position in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by $501,908 as Stock Value Declined; Logan Capital Management Holding in Visa (V) Increased by $6.64 Million

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 7,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,414 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, up from 70,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $66.19. About 1.27M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 272.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 42,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,183 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09M, up from 15,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.78 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Emerson Electric Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Foxbusiness.com with their article: “Why Emerson Electric Stock Fell 15.1% in May – Fox Business” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is ABB Stock a Buy for 2019? – The Motley Fool” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson (EMR) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lowers FY19 View – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging (IEMG) by 11,204 shares to 20,148 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 10,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,590 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Investment Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 0.21% or 16,811 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Com reported 155,155 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Tirschwell Loewy Inc invested in 0.07% or 7,652 shares. Paragon Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 154 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.37% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 226,398 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Captrust Finance Advisors has invested 0.14% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Gemmer Asset Limited Com reported 1,011 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Thomasville Retail Bank owns 52,557 shares. Grisanti Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 4,100 shares. Scotia Inc reported 93,797 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Barbara Oil stated it has 42,500 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Nomura accumulated 0.05% or 165,863 shares. Monetary Mgmt Gru Inc reported 0.13% stake. Morgan Stanley owns 4.62M shares.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russell1000grw (IWF) by 50,259 shares to 3,643 shares, valued at $551,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 26,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,369 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Top 10 Best Sectors in the Market for 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Atalandi With Uniper – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “V.F (NYSE:VFC) Shareholders Booked A 40% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Visa Foundation Board Appoints Graham Macmillan as President of the Visa Foundation – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa launches B2B cross-border payment network – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2.34% or 742,672 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.72% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Thomas Story Son Ltd has 8.34% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 101,715 shares. Windsor Cap Mgmt Llc has 5,207 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.88% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Private Asset Management has 3.32% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 119,245 shares. Wespac invested in 0.73% or 6,790 shares. Cookson Peirce And reported 2,791 shares stake. Moreover, Athena Capital Lc has 0.05% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Haverford Fincl reported 5,365 shares. Frontier Inv Company, Texas-based fund reported 314,452 shares. Cheviot Value Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,620 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.64% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Amica Mutual Ins reported 57,256 shares stake.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.