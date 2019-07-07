Calamos Wealth Management Has Raised Its Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Holding by $306,440; Cim Investment Mangement Has Raised Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,110 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 19,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $183.21. About 1.42M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 75.12% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA NAMES PATRICK GUIDO CFO; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +42%, EST. +8.6%; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Rev $928.8M; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names New CFO as CEO Search Continues; 11/05/2018 – Lululemon: Here Are 5 Potential CEO Candidates — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after “falling short” of the company’s “standards of conduct.”; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sales, Profits Rise as CEO Search Continues; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $90; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 757 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,665 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 1,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game changer; 16/04/2018 – Drug distributor and drugstore stocks rally after Amazon shelves plan to sell to hospitals; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime:; 18/05/2018 – AMZN: Trump pushed Postmaster General to double Amazon’s rate, W; 24/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: inside their car; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY NET PRODUCT SALES $31,605 MLN VS $23,734 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: U.S. CORPORATIONS SHOULD BE MOST CONCERED WITH AMAZON; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling has 2.77% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 42,810 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt reported 3,300 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw & has 0.33% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). 10,256 were reported by Columbia Asset Mngmt. 7,120 are owned by Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Pinnacle Fin Ptnrs reported 7,154 shares stake. Meeder Asset holds 0.15% or 11,358 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 44,784 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.04% or 133,570 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Lp holds 0.78% or 67,332 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 812,430 shares. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Lc has 0.01% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 40,114 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 17 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 15,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.04% or 3,540 shares.

More notable recent Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Reasons Athletic Apparel Stocks May Have More Room to Run – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Digital & Global Growth to Aid lululemon’s (LULU) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 12, 2019 : MFG, VEON, AMCR, MRK, CTVA, TPR, SMFG, QQQ, CZR, LULU, MSFT, CMCSA – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lululemon Talks Market Share Gains and Rising Tariff Costs – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull of the Day: Lululemon (LULU) – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 16, 2019.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 112,027 shares to 29,160 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH) by 58,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,978 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assocs stated it has 2.96M shares or 5.24% of all its holdings. 138,488 were reported by Harding Loevner L P. Sigma Investment Counselors Incorporated owns 5,349 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. 18,428 are owned by Maryland. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Verity Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 230 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Martin Currie has 3,500 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc has 522 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technology Inc, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 5,166 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen stated it has 357,931 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Jw Asset Management Lc reported 19,627 shares or 17.95% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 277 shares. Wealthquest Corporation reported 586 shares. Cypress Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) accumulated 952 shares.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 2,487 shares to 1,977 shares, valued at $391,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,582 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH).