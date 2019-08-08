Calamos Wealth Management Has Raised Baxter International (BAX) Stake; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR)

Among 2 analysts covering NewRiver Retail Ltd (LON:NRR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. NewRiver Retail Ltd has GBX 310 highest and GBX 248 lowest target. GBX 249’s average target is 57.00% above currents GBX 158.6 stock price. NewRiver Retail Ltd had 16 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. The stock of NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by Berenberg. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, February 19 with “Add”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 250 target in Friday, February 15 report. See NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) latest ratings:

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased Baxter International Inc (BAX) stake by 22.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Calamos Wealth Management Llc acquired 23,427 shares as Baxter International Inc (BAX)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Calamos Wealth Management Llc holds 126,088 shares with $10.25 million value, up from 102,661 last quarter. Baxter International Inc now has $42.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $83.82. About 1.60M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.70; 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY 19% INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q EPS 71c; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER: U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION SYSTEM; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) stake by 25,988 shares to 149,148 valued at $16.82M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH) stake by 58,473 shares and now owns 4,978 shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3. Morgan Stanley maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $83 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 26 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 26. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.22M are held by Lazard Asset Lc. Douglass Winthrop Lc invested in 0.02% or 4,578 shares. Hl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Gamco Investors Et Al reported 99,435 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.12% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 502 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, M&R Cap Mngmt has 0.24% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Oppenheimer And Com holds 0.04% or 20,703 shares. Stock Yards Bankshares And Trust reported 6,684 shares. Twin Mngmt holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 131,080 shares. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 112,491 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,100 shares. Csat Advisory Lp accumulated 111 shares. 3.34 million were accumulated by Mackenzie Corporation.

NewRiver REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of 485.14 million GBP.