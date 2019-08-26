Calamos Wealth Management Has Lowered Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Position By $4.80 Million; Hilltop Holdings Has Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position By $582,084

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) stake by 69.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 46,158 shares as Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Calamos Wealth Management Llc holds 20,051 shares with $2.09 million value, down from 66,209 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co/The now has $293.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.34M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 115.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hilltop Holdings Inc acquired 5,244 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Hilltop Holdings Inc holds 9,777 shares with $1.09 million value, up from 4,533 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $237.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20 million shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 27,635 shares to 11,000 valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (PFF) stake by 31,547 shares and now owns 72,418 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 17.47% above currents $131.67 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 6. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 23. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, May 16. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Is Home Care Segment Revenue Driving P&G’s Total Revenue Growth? – Forbes” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.