Calamos Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Home Depot (HD) Position as Stock Rose; Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreased Position in Baidu (BIDU) by $13.47 Million

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 54.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 23,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 19,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, down from 42,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 82,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 6.99M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15B, down from 7.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $96.7. About 5.64 million shares traded or 28.67% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS RELATING TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS GLOBAL AD AND TOOLS BUSINESS

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.48 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.