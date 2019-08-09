Calamos Wealth Management Has Lowered Accenture Plc (ACN) Stake By $2.84 Million; Valinor Management Has Increased Netflix (NFLX) Holding

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased Accenture Plc (ACN) stake by 71.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 16,137 shares as Accenture Plc (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Calamos Wealth Management Llc holds 6,539 shares with $1.15 million value, down from 22,676 last quarter. Accenture Plc now has $126.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.81% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $194.18. About 1.65 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 30/04/2018 – Accenture: Terms of Certus Deal Were Not Disclosed; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM

Valinor Management Llc increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 16.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valinor Management Llc acquired 49,690 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Valinor Management Llc holds 356,300 shares with $127.04 million value, up from 306,610 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $136.81B valuation. The stock increased 3.82% or $11.61 during the last trading session, reaching $315.9. About 5.91M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Proxy Access Bylaw; 26/03/2018 – MediaConfidntial: ‘Netflix For Podcasts’ Doubtful Despite Growing Listenership; 22/03/2018 – Paste Magazine: Netflix Takes a Stab at Old-School Horror with the Spooky, Ghostly Requiem; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 12/04/2018 – Amy Buck: Google and Netflix team up on Kayenta, an open-source project for automated deployment monitoring | GeekWire #oss…; 29/05/2018 – Deseret News: 59 family-friendly Netflix movies to add to list; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 05/04/2018 – IBT: Netflix Could Open Branch In South Korea, Samsung’s Home Country; 18/04/2018 – Netflix performance burns hedge fund short sellers; 18/05/2018 – Decider: Stream It or Skip It: `Cargo’ on Netflix, a Zombie Thriller Starring Martin Freeman

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $192.13’s average target is -1.06% below currents $194.18 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 20. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ACN in report on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 29 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, June 13. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 29. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.39 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

