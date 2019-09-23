Calamos Wealth Management Has Lifted By $382,713 Its United Continental Holdings (UAL) Position; Sun Communities (SUI) Has 1.52 Sentiment

Sun Communities Inc (SUI) investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 166 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 109 sold and trimmed stakes in Sun Communities Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 80.16 million shares, up from 77.06 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Sun Communities Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 90 Increased: 104 New Position: 62.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased United Continental Holdings (UAL) stake by 53.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Calamos Wealth Management Llc acquired 4,399 shares as United Continental Holdings (UAL)’s stock rose 4.51%. The Calamos Wealth Management Llc holds 12,563 shares with $1.10 million value, up from 8,164 last quarter. United Continental Holdings now has $22.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $87.93. About 746,612 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 14/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – EXPANDS SERVICE BETWEEN NEW YORK/NEWARK AND 17 DESTINATIONS AND ADDS MORE MAINLINE AND LARGER REGIONAL JETS; 24/05/2018 – UNITED REACHES RESOLUTION WITH OWNER OF DOG DIED IN PLANE: CNBC; 07/03/2018 – UNITED AIR HAS CANCELED OVER 400 FLIGHTS IN NORTHEAST U.S; 01/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES TO RESUME PETSAFE PROGRAM LATER THIS SUMMER; 03/05/2018 – United Hires Former White House Press Chief in Bid to Revamp Image; 30/03/2018 – United and Mesa Airlines Receive Tentative Approval to Increase to Daily Service Between Houston and Havana; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – BOARD HAS ELECTED MICHELE HOOPER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE MARCH 5; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED AVAILABLE SEAT MILES 61,977 MLN VS 59,808 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – United Airlines image bruised after latest round of PR fiascos; 17/04/2018 – UAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.00 TO $8.50, SAW $6.50 TO $8.50

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) stake by 15,106 shares to 134,042 valued at $15.63 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (ACWX) stake by 16,043 shares and now owns 210,298 shares. Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Continental Holdings has $111 highest and $8100 lowest target. $95.67’s average target is 8.80% above currents $87.93 stock price. United Continental Holdings had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. Cibc Asset has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 395,148 shares. Lpl Fin Llc holds 0.01% or 29,363 shares. Amp Capital Investors has 0.04% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). 41,900 were accumulated by Ellington Management Grp Limited Co. Moreover, Sun Life Financial has 0% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 181 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.09% or 28,358 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.14% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Vanguard Group accumulated 20.58M shares. Shelton Cap holds 0.13% or 26,211 shares in its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz accumulated 0.11% or 10,982 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Regent Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, Kentucky-based fund reported 8,290 shares.

Sun Communities, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust . The company has market cap of $13.62 billion. It owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities in the midwestern, southern, and southeastern United States. It has a 99.31 P/E ratio. As of April 1, 2011, it owned and operated a portfolio of 136 communities comprising approximately 47,600 developed sites.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $150.26. About 211,917 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) has risen 38.23% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M