Calamos Wealth Management Has Increased Northrop Grumman (NOC) Position By $2.21 Million; Interocean Capital Has Increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding By $1.82 Million

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) stake by 46.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Calamos Wealth Management Llc acquired 6,845 shares as Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)’s stock rose 19.45%. The Calamos Wealth Management Llc holds 21,657 shares with $7.00M value, up from 14,812 last quarter. Northrop Grumman Corp now has $62.80B valuation. The stock decreased 2.87% or $10.97 during the last trading session, reaching $371.18. About 1.10M shares traded or 23.85% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Northrop Grumman ‘A-2’ Short-Term Rating; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 11/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $27.11 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 05/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $2.5 BLN SALE OF TRITON UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS TO GERMANY -PENTAGON; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests – source [23:08 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Interocean Capital Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 5.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Interocean Capital Llc acquired 23,883 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Interocean Capital Llc holds 431,446 shares with $33.06 million value, up from 407,563 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $302.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FINAL DECISION ON U.S. GULF COAST INVESTMENT, ANTICIPATED TO BE SEVERAL HUNDRED MLN DOLLARS, EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT SHUT -TRADE

Interocean Capital Llc decreased U S Bancorp (NYSE:USB) stake by 12,997 shares to 313,691 valued at $16.44 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 44,378 shares and now owns 203,292 shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exxon Mobil has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.17’s average target is 13.56% above currents $71.48 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 13 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Thursday, July 18. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, August 23. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of XOM in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Market Perform” rating.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 6,923 shares to 26,558 valued at $4.64M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Short (BSV) stake by 13,209 shares and now owns 101,483 shares. Twilio Inc was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Northrop Grumman Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:NOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Northrop Grumman Corporation Common Stock has $41800 highest and $30000 lowest target. $362.67’s average target is -2.29% below currents $371.18 stock price. Northrop Grumman Corporation Common Stock had 8 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $41800 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. UBS maintained Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) on Thursday, April 25 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.