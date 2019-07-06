Calamos Wealth Management Has Increased Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Position; Voloridge Investment Management Has Lowered By $1.31 Million Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 9.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 18,216 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 20.36%. The Voloridge Investment Management Llc holds 171,640 shares with $12.44M value, down from 189,856 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $36.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $64.71. About 2.89M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) stake by 928.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Calamos Wealth Management Llc acquired 57,746 shares as Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 19.58%. The Calamos Wealth Management Llc holds 63,962 shares with $3.83M value, up from 6,216 last quarter. Marathon Petroleum Corp now has $36.47B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 3.00 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CREDIT GROWTH CONTINUES TO PICK UP, AFTER LAGGING BEHIND NOMINAL GDP GROWTH IN THE LAST TWO YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces dividend; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q REV. $18.98B, EST. $20.46B; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZYZYNSKI SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK MPC UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO LEAVE REPO RATE UNCHANGED – GOVERNOR; 02/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO TRANSFER FROM AXESS TO MAIN BOARD MAY 3; 24/05/2018 – SARB RELEASES ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING MPC FORECASTS; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 4th Update; 06/03/2018 MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PLANS TO RESTART REFORMER BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Camarda Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Glenmede Na holds 0.58% or 1.78 million shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsr LP accumulated 269,710 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc holds 0.13% or 4,442 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 0.1% stake. Liberty Cap Mgmt invested in 34,551 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 221,749 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. M&T Commercial Bank owns 128,257 shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital Incorporated reported 1.47% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Commerce Bancorporation owns 0.03% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 38,164 shares. Bartlett And Limited holds 1,610 shares. 2,815 were accumulated by Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership. Atria Invests Lc reported 0.08% stake. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 0.04% or 389,171 shares in its portfolio. 5,600 are held by Intact Mngmt Incorporated.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: VMware, Schwab, HCA Healthcare, Cognizant and Hilton – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting CTSH Put And Call Options For August 9th – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) stake by 10,690 shares to 31,863 valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) stake by 2,908 shares and now owns 5,954 shares. State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) was raised too.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $530.92M for 17.40 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 sales for $898,716 activity. Telesmanic Robert also sold $54,470 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, January 11. The insider Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold $34,015. The insider Humphries Brian bought 19,000 shares worth $1.16M. $48,650 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Middleton Sean.

Among 8 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, January 25 by Bernstein. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $6900 target in Monday, April 29 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, May 7. Wedbush downgraded the shares of CTSH in report on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, May 3. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, March 10 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity. ROHR JAMES E had bought 12,500 shares worth $601,750.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “2 Energy Stocks Bulls Should Be Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Refining Stocks Got Pummeled in May – Motley Fool” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “South Philly Refinery Shuts Permanently, Our Picks PBF Energy, Kinder Winners – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Down 9.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 18 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Raymond James. PiperJaffray reinitiated the shares of MPC in report on Thursday, January 10 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Thursday, May 9. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $7000 target. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Friday, June 21. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $72 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). White Pine Invest has 2.06% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 222,105 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp holds 0.06% or 4,625 shares in its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.31% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 110,411 shares. American Research Commerce accumulated 4,535 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office reported 375 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 27,621 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt invested 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Spectrum Mngmt Group has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Private Capital Advsrs reported 126,494 shares. 143,682 are owned by Tctc Holding Ltd Co. M&T State Bank, New York-based fund reported 88,806 shares. Parkwood Lc stated it has 71,972 shares. 605 are held by Gemmer Asset Lc.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) stake by 16,137 shares to 6,539 valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) stake by 46,158 shares and now owns 20,051 shares. Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) was reduced too.