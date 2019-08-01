Calamos Wealth Management Has Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Fiduciary Management Holding In Dollar Tree (DLTR) Was Boosted

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by 33.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 1.09 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 4.33M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454.74M, up from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $97.5. About 3.79M shares traded or 92.02% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 54.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 40,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 33,388 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, down from 73,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $130.13. About 5.85 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 48,136 shares to 54,008 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 30,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.27 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Company holds 30,273 shares. Ftb holds 1.12% or 100,189 shares in its portfolio. Amer Group Inc stated it has 1.00 million shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited has 0.49% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 18,584 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 231,698 shares. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 32,124 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Chatham Cap Group accumulated 60,587 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 5.51 million shares. Shelton Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 4,736 shares. Ingalls And Snyder holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 178,567 shares. Connecticut-based Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt has invested 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Montgomery Investment Mgmt Inc holds 1.82% or 29,220 shares. 6,217 are held by Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Liability Com. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.82% or 100,337 shares. Botty Investors Lc has 165 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leuthold Group Ltd Liability Com holds 70,734 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 1.35 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Callahan Ltd Liability holds 0.67% or 34,260 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 1.27 million shares. Hilton Cap Lc accumulated 20 shares. Fincl Architects invested in 0.01% or 65 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 267,701 shares. 208,940 were accumulated by Us Retail Bank De. Westpac holds 87,545 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fernwood Investment Mngmt Llc invested in 0.2% or 3,600 shares. Fire Group reported 6,000 shares. 7,635 were accumulated by Ironsides Asset Advsrs Ltd. Jacobs Levy Equity has 0.07% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 45,860 shares. Friess Associates Ltd Liability Com accumulated 217,704 shares or 1.68% of the stock.