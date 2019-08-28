Calamos Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position by $3.11 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Paycom Software (PAYC) Valuation Rose, Echo Street Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $1.96 Million

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 26.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 10,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The hedge fund held 50,180 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49M, up from 39,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $255.1. About 510,919 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 74.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 10,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 3,590 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 13,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $379.99. About 760,233 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 26/04/2018 – MATTIS: WORKING WITH LOCKHEED TO CUT PURCHASE, SUPPORT COSTS; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – ACHIEVED QTR-END BACKLOG OF APPROXIMATELY $105 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Trump scraps North Korea summit, warns Kim that military ready; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Big data aids Sikorsky in improving helicopter maintenance; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN GETS $3.53B CONTRACT WITH U.S. ARMY

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 19.08 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.