Calamos Wealth Management Has Decreased By $4.48 Million Its Home Depot (HD) Position; Shorts at Insmed (INSM) Raised By 5.76%

Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM) had an increase of 5.76% in short interest. INSM’s SI was 12.20 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.76% from 11.53 million shares previously. With 988,500 avg volume, 12 days are for Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM)’s short sellers to cover INSM’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.09% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.35. About 3.08 million shares traded or 152.69% up from the average. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss/Shr 89c; 17/05/2018 – Insmed Appoints Leo Lee to Its Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED B; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Research and Development Expenses $30.1M; 16/05/2018 – INSMED: FDA ACCEPTS NDA FILING FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SEES GETTING SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW; 29/03/2018 – Insmed Sees 6-Mo Priority Review, NDA Being Reviewed by Division of Anti-Infective Products; 02/05/2018 – INSMED SAYS SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q LOSS/SHR 89C, EST. LOSS/SHR 96C

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 54.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 23,437 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Calamos Wealth Management Llc holds 19,440 shares with $3.73M value, down from 42,877 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $225.49B valuation. The stock decreased 3.40% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $204.94. About 4.33 million shares traded or 11.28% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold Insmed Incorporated shares while 36 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 76.88 million shares or 1.17% more from 75.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc stated it has 519,892 shares. Los Angeles And Equity invested in 0% or 20,498 shares. State Street has 0.01% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 2.84 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.01% or 6,737 shares. Alps has invested 0.04% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Granahan Invest Mgmt Inc Ma owns 0.36% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 228,850 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Lp owns 2,310 shares. Rice Hall James And Associates Limited Liability Co has 0.46% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 50,211 shares. D E Shaw & invested in 593,566 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Principal stated it has 199,476 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Insmed has $56 highest and $40 lowest target. $45.20’s average target is 176.45% above currents $16.35 stock price. Insmed had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The stock of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Monday, February 25. Canaccord Genuity maintained Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 15 by JMP Securities.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) stake by 395,000 shares to 1.06 million valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped American International Group (NYSE:AIG) stake by 43,448 shares and now owns 116,516 shares. Dte Energy Co was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Jaffetilchin Inv Limited Co holds 1,537 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Apriem, a California-based fund reported 3,103 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corporation holds 64 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 48,526 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owns 21,290 shares. Brown Cap Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hartford Fincl Mgmt Inc reported 25,468 shares stake. Koshinski Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,528 shares. Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.9% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Korea has 843,398 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability has 15,617 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Bowen Hanes holds 241,959 shares. Clarkston Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 4.20M shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.58 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.